DIG chairs meeting regarding eradication of crime, narcotics

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Yubus Chandio chaired a meeting regarding the eradication of the menace of crime/narcotics.

The meeting was attended by SSP Nawabshah Ameer Saud Magsi, SSP Sanghar Bashir Ahmed Brohi, SSP Naushehro Feroze Abdul Qayoom Patafi, ADIG Abdul Qadir Samo, PDSP I/C Shaheed Benazirabad Range Ali Hassan Shar and RIB In-charge Asif Malik.

DIG Chandio in his statement said that War against Drug peddlers would continue adding that the police have achieved bigsuccesses in a limited period of time.

He said that police have successfully recovered huge quantities of narcotic and illicit weapons worth millions of rupees.

He said that criminals involved in narcotic and illegal trafficking of weapons are arrested and cases registered against them adding that the action would continue in the future course of time indiscriminately. DIG was confident that the morale of the police was high and that the process of awarding commendation certificates and cash to officials with good performance would also continue.