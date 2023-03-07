UrduPoint.com

DIG Chairs Meeting Regarding Eradication Of Crime, Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 08:19 PM

DIG chairs meeting regarding eradication of crime, narcotics

Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Yubus Chandio chaired a meeting regarding the eradication of the menace of crime/narcotics

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Yubus Chandio chaired a meeting regarding the eradication of the menace of crime/narcotics.

The meeting was attended by SSP Nawabshah Ameer Saud Magsi, SSP Sanghar Bashir Ahmed Brohi, SSP Naushehro Feroze Abdul Qayoom Patafi, ADIG Abdul Qadir Samo, PDSP I/C Shaheed Benazirabad Range Ali Hassan Shar and RIB In-charge Asif Malik.

DIG Chandio in his statement said that War against Drug peddlers would continue adding that the police have achieved bigsuccesses in a limited period of time.

He said that police have successfully recovered huge quantities of narcotic and illicit weapons worth millions of rupees.

He said that criminals involved in narcotic and illegal trafficking of weapons are arrested and cases registered against them adding that the action would continue in the future course of time indiscriminately. DIG was confident that the morale of the police was high and that the process of awarding commendation certificates and cash to officials with good performance would also continue.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Shar Nawabshah Sanghar Saud Criminals Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

5 minutes ago
 Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

13 minutes ago
 IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial cour ..

IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial court on March 13

14 minutes ago
 Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-ball ..

Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

14 minutes ago
 100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

9 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur ..

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.