DIG chairs meeting regarding law and order

SOHBATPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) DIG, Naseerabad, Ayaz Ahmed Baloch on Thursday chaired a meeting to review law and order situation in the division.

SSP, Naseerabad. Fahad Khan Khoso, SSP, Jafarabad , Captain (R) Atta Ur Rehman, SP, Usta Muhammed, Muhammad Anwar Badyani, SP Sohbatpur, Muhammed Yusuf Bhanger and other officials attended the meeting.

SP, Bolan, Captain ( R), Dost Muhammed Bugti and SP Jhal Magsi, Subhan Ali Magsi participated in the meeting through video.

