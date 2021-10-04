UrduPoint.com

DIG Chairs Meeting To Review Rabi-ul-Awal Arrangements

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:59 PM

DIG chairs meeting to review Rabi-ul-Awal arrangements

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Zulfiqar Ali Mahar Monday presided over a meeting to review security arrangements made for Rabi-ul-Awal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Zulfiqar Ali Mahar Monday presided over a meeting to review security arrangements made for Rabi-ul-Awal.

Addressing the meeting DIG said interfaith cohesion and supremacy of law would be ensured at all costs during the holy month.

He said strict security measures were being taken for celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi besides maintaining smooth flow of the rallies and processions through alternate routes.

Among others SSP Umer kot Mukhtiar Ahmed Khaskheli, SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, DSP CIA Mirpurkhas Fazal Haq Chandio, relevant DIB In-charges of Mirpurkhas division, Ulema of different school of thoughts and religious leaders attended the meeting.

