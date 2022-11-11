UrduPoint.com

DIG Chairs Meeting With Police Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Muhammad Younus Chandio chaired a meeting of police officials of District Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze on the issue of expediting actions against drug peddlers, interest extractors, sellers of gutka and manpuri in the limits of range.

Addressing the police officials, DIG said that maintenance of law and order and protection of citizens was the top priority of the force.

He directed police officials to expedite crackdown against interest extractors, drug dealers, gutka and manpuri sellers in their respective districts in order to clean society from the sores like interest and drugs.

DIG commended the efforts of SSPs of all the three districts on 50% successful crackdown on spurious drug traders, gutka and mainpuri vendors and anti-social elements adding that success shall be increased to 100%.

He advised police officials that while remaining within the limits of law, the criminals shall be severely punished.

