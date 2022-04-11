DIG chairs online conference of DPOs

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirwais Niaz Monday presided over an online crime conference which was attended by all District Police Officers (DPOs) through video link and discussed the law and order situation in the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirwais Niaz Monday presided over an online crime conference which was attended by all District Police Officers (DPOs) through video link and discussed the law and order situation in the region.

While instructing DPOs, he said that significant work has been done for the prevention of the drug menace but the recovery of ice drug was very low. He directed efforts should be done in a better way to control the ice drug.

Mirwais Niaz said that it was noticed in the thefts cases, police seem to be unable to lodge FIRs, if we receive such a report then legal action will be taken against the concerned police officer.

He also directed to start a special campaign against people holding illegal weapons.

The DIG also ordered to the formation of special teams under the supervision of the best and most capable police officers of the district to take action against the display of arms and illegal possession of weapons.

He called for elaborated security measures of mosques during Ramazan and deploy the appropriate police force so that people have a sense of security and to deal with any emergency situation.

On the occasion, DIG Hazara Region also discussed the security of CPEC and foreigners and gave ordersto improve the security measures.