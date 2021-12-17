UrduPoint.com

DIG Chairs Range Welfare Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:56 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar on Friday presided over a meeting of Range welfare committee which was attended by Range welfare committee including SSP Mirpurkhas Muhammad Asad Ali Chaudhry, SP Umerkot Mukhtiar Ahmed Khaskheli and SP Mithi Hassan Sardar Niazi. Meeting reviewed 113 cases submitted against welfare grant and gave approval.

According to detail, 80 cases were approved regarding retirement grants, 16 cases for the burial arrangement of deceased police employees and 17 cases were approved for managing marriage ceremonies of the children of police employees.

Later cheques were distributed among relevant officers, employees and their family members.

DIG Zulfiqar Ali Mahar on the occasion said that welfare of police employees was among our top priorities and heirs of police employees who died or laid their lives during service were part of our police family and we would not let them alone.

