DIG Chairs Video Conference, Directs Strict Security On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Hazara Region, Mir Wais Niaz Thursday chaired a video conference at Abbottabad to review security arrangements for Christmas.

The video conference among others was attended by District Police Officers of Abbottabad, Manshera and Haripur.

Chairing the meeting, DIG directed strict security measures on eve of Christmas and protection of foreigners attending Christmas celebrations. He also directed combing operations in areas adjacent to churches and deployment of canine units.

It is worth mentioning that 600 policemen have been deputed for the security of 11 churches situated in Haripur, Hazara and Manshera districts.

Government has also assigned duties to Elite Force, Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department, Ladies Police and Bomb Disposable Unit as part of enhancing security measures on Christmas.

