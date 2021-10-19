UrduPoint.com

DIG, Commissioner Visit Eid Milad Nabi SAWW Procession Routes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

DIG, Commissioner visit Eid Milad Nabi SAWW procession routes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Sharjeel Kharal along with Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, DC Fuad Soomro and SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai visited different areas and inspected security measures made by the administration on Eid Milad-un- Nabi (SAWW) procession routes.

According to the spokesman, DIG Kharal accompanied by Commissioner Abass Baloch, DC Fuad Ghaffar and SSP Sajid Sadozai visited Gul centre, SP office Chowk, Hyder Chowk Goal Building, Tilak Incline, Faujdari Road, Risala Road, Koh-i-Noor Chowk, Latifabad units 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and reviewed security arrangements.

The Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima, Administrator HMC Akbar Shah, Municipal Commissioner Fakhr Shakir, and others were also present on the occasion.

On the invitation of Dawat-e- Islami leadership, DIGP and Commissioner also visited Dawat-i-Islami's Markaz "Faizan-e- Madina" and held meetings with leaders of the religious organization.

DIG and Commissioner assured them to provide all kind of security cover to Eid Milad Nabi SAWW processions.

The divisional administration has made all required arrangements to celebrate Jashan Eid Milad Nabi (SAWW) in a befitting manner.

