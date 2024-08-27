DIG Conducts Interviews For 138 Post Of IOs
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 09:44 PM
On the instructions of IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, a meeting of the (IO) Investigation Officer Selection Board was held at the SBA Range Office under the chairmanship of DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range Pervez Ahmed Chandio
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) On the instructions of IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, a meeting of the (IO) Investigation Officer Selection board was held at the SBA Range Office under the chairmanship of DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range Pervez Ahmed Chandio.
In the meeting, interviews were conducted for 138 posts of IOs, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and assistant sub-inspectors who wished to work in Shaheed Benazirabad Range.
DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Chandio said that from now on, only highly educated, professionally capable, and public-friendly police officers with good reputation will be appointed as IOs in Shaheed Benazirabad Range.
On the instructions of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Chandio has created a pool of police officers who passed the interview to be appointed as IOs on merit, and only successful candidates from this pool will be appointed as IOs.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi6 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall6 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..7 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station7 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais8 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games8 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission8 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city8 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents8 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'8 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert9 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam9 hours ago