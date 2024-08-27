DIG conducts interviews for 138 post of IOs

On the instructions of IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, a meeting of the (IO) Investigation Officer Selection Board was held at the SBA Range Office under the chairmanship of DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range Pervez Ahmed Chandio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) On the instructions of IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, a meeting of the (IO) Investigation Officer Selection board was held at the SBA Range Office under the chairmanship of DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range Pervez Ahmed Chandio.

In the meeting, interviews were conducted for 138 posts of IOs, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and assistant sub-inspectors who wished to work in Shaheed Benazirabad Range.

DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Chandio said that from now on, only highly educated, professionally capable, and public-friendly police officers with good reputation will be appointed as IOs in Shaheed Benazirabad Range.

On the instructions of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Chandio has created a pool of police officers who passed the interview to be appointed as IOs on merit, and only successful candidates from this pool will be appointed as IOs.

APP/rzq/mwq