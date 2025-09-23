Open Menu

DIG Conducts Orderly Room At Range Office SBA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 09:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General Police, Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon conducted an Orderly Room that was convened at the Range Office on Tuesday.

During the session, DIG attentively listened to the grievances and concerns of police officers and subordinate staff. He issued immediate directives on the spot to address the issues raised.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG said that police force is a well-organized institution and the welfare of every member is top priority. He emphasized that resolving the concerns of subordinate officers and personnel not only enhances trust but also improves the overall performance of the department.

Several police personnel presented their issues during the Orderly Room, which were heard with seriousness by the DIG, who directed relevant officers to take prompt and effective action. He urged the concerned officers to prioritize internal problem-solving and welfare measures, considering them essential for the better performance of the police force.

DIG Faisal Bashir Memon also reiterated that the sacrifices of the police force will always be remembered and assured that every possible effort would be made to further strengthen welfare schemes for police personnel.

