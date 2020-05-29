DIG constitutes committee for conducting inquiry against DSP, SHO

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh has constituted three member committee for conducting inquiry regarding allegations levelled by DSP Phulleli Faheem Ahmed Farooqi against SHO Pinyari Niaz Ahmed Panhwer and counter allegation by a private person against DSP Phulleli on social media.

According to an office order issued here on Thursday, an inquiry committee headed by SP Sujawal Suhai Aziz Talpur with ASP SITE Anil Haider and Inspector Sirajuddin Lashari as members has been directed to submit its findings within seven days for taking further action.