DIG constitutes committee headed by SSP to investigate Tandojam incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Pir Mohammad Shah has constituted a committee headed by SSP to investigate the death of citizens due to consumption of poisonous liquor in Tandojam while SHO has been suspended.

According to spokesman, DIG Pir Mohammad Shah has constituted 4 member committee headed by SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai to investigate the incident which claimed lives of several people in Tandojam and other adjoining areas.

DIG also warned strict action against those who tried to cover up the matter and issued directives for conducting autopsy of the victims to determine the cause of their deaths, spokesman said.