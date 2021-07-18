DIG constitutes committee to evaluate performance of CIA Center Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Sharjeel Kharal on Sunday constituted a committee headed by SSP Badin Shabir Sethar to scrutinize case properties and evaluate performance of CIA Center, Jamshoro district and directed to submit it's finding within 7 days.

According to a notification, SDPO City Hyderabad ASP Aleena Rajper, Inspector Sirajuddin Lashari and Inspector Abdul Qadir Samoon will act as members of the committee which will have to evaluate last three year's performance of the CIA Center, examine case properties, if any and entries of case properties in the register.

As per given terms of reference, the committee was assigned the task to evaluate that in case of missing property what action had been taken by the concerned DSP/In-Charge CIA/ WHC CIA against the delinquents.

The committee has been tasked to submit findings regarding negligent role of DSP/In-Charge CIA and WHC CIA, if found any.

The Committee was also assigned to evaluate if tenure of CIA personnel were in accordance with Police rule 21-35 and the involvement of CIA officials/officers in organized crime and other corrupt practices.

The committee is also directed to submit report within 7 days positively, order stated.