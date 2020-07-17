DIG Crimes and Investigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Buner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIG Crimes and Investigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Yameen Khan on Thursday visited Buner district

On reaching the police Line Dagar, he was received by SP Investigation Abdul Rasheed Khan Marwat . He visited the martyrs graves, laid flowers, and offered special prayers for them.

Later, he inspected investigation offices and checked records.

On this occasion, he said that it was the job of the police to ensure a justice in investigation. He said that investigation based on merit and justice should be ensured at all cost and hard work and dedication should be exercised so that full justice could be provided to the oppressed.

He said that thorough investigation based on justice would bring justice to the oppressed as well as gain the pleasure of Allah Almighty and peace would be established in the society.