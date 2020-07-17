UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Crimes And Investigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visits Buner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:59 AM

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :DIG Crimes and Investigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Yameen Khan on Thursday visited Buner district .

On reaching the police Line Dagar, he was received by SP Investigation Abdul Rasheed Khan Marwat . He visited the martyrs graves, laid flowers, and offered special prayers for them.

Later, he inspected investigation offices and checked records.

On this occasion, he said that it was the job of the police to ensure a justice in investigation. He said that investigation based on merit and justice should be ensured at all cost and hard work and dedication should be exercised so that full justice could be provided to the oppressed.

He said that thorough investigation based on justice would bring justice to the oppressed as well as gain the pleasure of Allah Almighty and peace would be established in the society.

More Stories From Pakistan

