UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Crimes Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

DIG Crimes dies of cardiac arrest

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Crimes), Muhammad Yameen Khan died of cardiac arrest here at a private hospital on Thursday evening

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Crimes), Muhammad Yameen Khan died of cardiac arrest here at a private hospital on Thursday evening.

His family sources said Yameen Khan suffered a severe heart attack and was shifted to North West Hospital where he breathed his last.

Funeral prayer of the deceased would be offered on Friday, 2:30 p.m. at Swabi Ground.

Related Topics

Attack Police Died Swabi Prayer Family P

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia discuss adv ..

2 minutes ago

Conspiracies being made to make chairman Senate el ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N leaders concede defeat in press conference : ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh High Court approves bail of former senator S ..

2 minutes ago

Higher broadband connectivity, financial resources ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N concedes defeat in Press Conference : Shibli ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.