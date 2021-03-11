DIG Crimes Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Crimes), Muhammad Yameen Khan died of cardiac arrest here at a private hospital on Thursday evening.
His family sources said Yameen Khan suffered a severe heart attack and was shifted to North West Hospital where he breathed his last.
Funeral prayer of the deceased would be offered on Friday, 2:30 p.m. at Swabi Ground.