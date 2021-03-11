DIG Crimes dies of cardiac arrest

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Crimes), Muhammad Yameen Khan died of cardiac arrest here at a private hospital on Thursday evening

His family sources said Yameen Khan suffered a severe heart attack and was shifted to North West Hospital where he breathed his last.

Funeral prayer of the deceased would be offered on Friday, 2:30 p.m. at Swabi Ground.