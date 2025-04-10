Open Menu

DIG Dawar Briefs QRF, Urges Swift Response To Crime

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM

DIG Dawar briefs QRF, urges swift response to crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shakir Hussain Dawar, on Thursday briefed officers of the Quick Response Force (QRF) in the Rural Zone, directing them to adopt a firm approach against those involved in drug peddling and street crime.

An official told APP that DIG Dawar emphasized the need for an immediate response to all incident-related calls and ordered officers to strengthen patrolling operations across the zone to root out criminal elements.

DIG Dawar said all personnel must perform their duties with honesty and dedication, adding that there would be zero tolerance for any form of negligence in the discharge of responsibilities.

DIG Dawar said protecting the lives and property of citizens was the foremost duty of the police force. Officers must adopt a professional attitude rather than traditional behaviour and ensure courteous conduct with the public during security checks.

DIG said, “Together, we will ensure the safety and security of the residents of this city.” The DIG also directed officers to remain alert, vigilant, and committed to maintaining law and order across the capital.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

7 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan