DIG Dawar briefs QRF, urges swift response to crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shakir Hussain Dawar, on Thursday briefed officers of the Quick Response Force (QRF) in the Rural Zone, directing them to adopt a firm approach against those involved in drug peddling and street crime.

An official told APP that DIG Dawar emphasized the need for an immediate response to all incident-related calls and ordered officers to strengthen patrolling operations across the zone to root out criminal elements.

DIG Dawar said all personnel must perform their duties with honesty and dedication, adding that there would be zero tolerance for any form of negligence in the discharge of responsibilities.

DIG Dawar said protecting the lives and property of citizens was the foremost duty of the police force. Officers must adopt a professional attitude rather than traditional behaviour and ensure courteous conduct with the public during security checks.

DIG said, “Together, we will ensure the safety and security of the residents of this city.” The DIG also directed officers to remain alert, vigilant, and committed to maintaining law and order across the capital.

APP/rzr-mkz