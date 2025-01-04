DIG Directed For General Hold-up To Maintain Law & Order
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana Range Nasir Aftab, police implemented
general hold-up/blockade in all the five districts of Larkana range on Saturday.
In his statement he said that to maintain law and order, verification of all suspicious persons was done at the entrance and exit of the districts.
During blockade/general hold-up, verification of hundreds of persons and vehicles/motorcycles from range districts was done under CRI system and search APP.
Searching of all incoming vehicles, verification of persons, and blockade points were set up at important points by the police of all the five districts.Checking was done by a heavy police force under the leadership of SDPOs, SHOs, unit in-charges, he added.
