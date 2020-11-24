DIG directs DPOs to collect road accident data in region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Tuesday directed District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region to maintain a record of road accidents and also identify their places through Google Maps.

The DIG Hazara directed the DPOs while taking the notice of the increasing number of road accidents all over the region. He said that now it's time to take practical steps to stop the increasing numbers of accidents to save precious human lives.

Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman ordered DPOs to direct their staff to collect the data of road accidents that have occurred during the last one year, identify the places through Google Maps where usually accidents take places, and prepare a comprehensive report and sent them to head office within one week.

The police department would discuss the reports with concerned departments who would construct safety walls, install barriers, safety mirrors and would also widen the narrow turns on the roads for the safety of the drivers and passengers, DIG added.

He further said that we would also depute extra traffic police at those places where traffic congestion causes accidents or by the violation of the traffic rules.