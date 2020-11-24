UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Directs DPOs To Collect Road Accident Data In Region

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

DIG directs DPOs to collect road accident data in region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Tuesday directed District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region to maintain a record of road accidents and also identify their places through Google Maps.

The DIG Hazara directed the DPOs while taking the notice of the increasing number of road accidents all over the region. He said that now it's time to take practical steps to stop the increasing numbers of accidents to save precious human lives.

Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman ordered DPOs to direct their staff to collect the data of road accidents that have occurred during the last one year, identify the places through Google Maps where usually accidents take places, and prepare a comprehensive report and sent them to head office within one week.

The police department would discuss the reports with concerned departments who would construct safety walls, install barriers, safety mirrors and would also widen the narrow turns on the roads for the safety of the drivers and passengers, DIG added.

He further said that we would also depute extra traffic police at those places where traffic congestion causes accidents or by the violation of the traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Google Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

52 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

53 minutes ago

DIB rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.