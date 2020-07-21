UrduPoint.com
DIG Directs For Ensure Security During Eidul Azha

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Sukkur police have been directed to ensure comprehensive security arrangements in the region on eve of Eidul Azha and ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus.

These directions were made by Depity Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi while chairing a meeting held to finalize security arrangements for Eidul Azha at his office here on Tuesday.

The DIGP asked the SSPs of the Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur to devise elaborate security plan and monitor all arrangements himself in this regard.

He asked to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the government for business activities at markets, shopping centers, public places and cattle markets.

He further asked SSPs to deploy policemen at various places to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All police officials have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days. He asked to ensure social distancing and use of masks at religious gatherings on Eid day and also at cattle markets. He asked all police officials to assign security duties in this connection at Masjid and Imambargahs.

