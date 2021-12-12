DIG directs for immediate arrest of Sehwan abuse case culprits

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sayed Peer Muhammad Shah Sunday took notice of the incident of molesting a young boy and directed SSP Jamshoro to submit detailed report to him at the earliest.

Sayed Peer Muhammad Shah ordered the SSP Javed Baloch to ensure immediate arrest of the accused involved in criminal act so that rule law must be upheld.

DIG Hyderabad also expressed sympathies with the affected boy and assured that culprits of this crime would soon be brought to justice.