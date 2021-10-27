UrduPoint.com

DIG Directs For Improving Services Of Police Facilitation Center Nathiagali During Winter

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

Deputy Superintendent General (DIG) Hazara division Mirwais Niaz along with District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Wednesday visited the Khanaspur Ayubia and reviewed the progress of the under-construction police post

Talking to the media persons on the occasion Mirwais Niaz stated that after completion of the project the police post would be shifted to the new building, which would facilitate the people of the area and moreover it would resolve the longstanding issues of police force those are facing during the duty.

The DIG was also directed to improve the services of the Police Facilitation Center (PFC) Nathiagali as a large number of tourists visiting the area during the winter season to enjoy the live snowfall and serene beauty of the Galyat.

He said that in the winter season communication system disrupts owing to the snowfall and land sliding, police should work with the local departments to overcome the issue of land sliding and also place warning signboards on dangerous turns to protect the tourists and decrease the number of accidents in Galyat.

Earlier, on the arrival the DIG Hazara and DPO Abbottabad me the contractor, who briefed the DIG and DPO Abbottabad about the construction work. The DIG Hazara has shown satisfaction with the progress and quality of the work, he also directed the contractor to complete the project within stipulated time.

