DIG Directs For Strict Enforcement Of Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:28 PM

Deputy Inspector General Police Hazara Division, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Wednesday directed police officers to strictly enforce government regulations and ban during the lockdown against COVID-19

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Hazara Division, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Wednesday directed police officers to strictly enforce government regulations and ban during the lockdown against COVID-19.

He said this while chairing a meeting with the police officers of Battagram during his visit.

The DIG appreciated the role of Battagram police during the lockdown and showed satisfaction over the measures taken by the police for the enforcement of the ban imposed on businesses and public gatherings in the district. He also directed police officers to bring improvement in the lockdown, take action against transport, shops and plazas that were open.

Start a drive with the cooperation of the Public Lison Committee against COVID-19 and direct people to stay at home and stay safe, the DIG said.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman ordered police force to ensure their own protection against coronavirus. He also visited Chppar Gram quarantine center and reviewed the arrangements and security measures. The DC and DPO Battagram were also accompanied him.

Earlier on his arrival at Battagram, a smart contingent of police presented him a guard of honour, The DIG laid floral wreath on the police martyrs monument.

