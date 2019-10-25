UrduPoint.com
DIG Directs Motorway Police To Launch A Lane Discipline Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:39 PM

DIG directs motorway police to launch a lane discipline campaign

The DIG National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) South Zone Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi has directed that motorway police to launch a lane discipline campaign on M9 Motorway for the heavy transport vehicles

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The DIG National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) South Zone Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi has directed that motorway police to launch a lane discipline campaign on M9 Motorway for the heavy transport vehicles.

The NHMP's spokesman Waqas informed here on Friday that it had been observed that the trucks and trawlers had been violating the lane discipline on the motorway.

According to him, on the first day of the campaign on Friday hundreds of HTVs were penalized with heavy fines while the vehicles were also being impounded for 4 to 8 hours.

He told that the drive would continue till October 30.

