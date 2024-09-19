DIG Directs Officer To Combat Crime Efficiently
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Syed Ali Raza, on Thursday held an important meeting with rural zone police officers.
According to police spokesperson, the meeting was attended by SP Rural zone, SDPOs, SHOs, and crime control police teams.
During the meeting, DIG Islamabad reviewed the performance of all police officials in detail and issued a show cause notice on poor performance.
On this occasion, while issuing directions to the officers, Syed Ali Raza said that in the upcoming meeting, the performance of all the officers will be reviewed and there will be no compromise on the addition of crimes, he added.
During the meeting, DIG Islamabad issued directions to police officials, crime control teams to prevent incidents of robbery, dacoity, and theft, the spokesperson added.
He said under the supervision of the SHOs, these teams will work to arrest absconders, proclaimed offenders, target offenders, and other criminals.
The teams will also take effective action to prevent incidents of robbery, dacoity, and theft, he added.
He said that the progress of the crime control teams will be reviewed daily.
All police officers are expected to be more effective in combating criminal elements, he added.
The DIG further mentioned that police officers who perform effectively well will be commended, while those showing negligence or poor performance will face departmental action, he said.
The protection of citizens' lives and property is the top priority of the Islamabad Police, and any form of negligence and incompetence will not be tolerated, Syed Ali Raza said.
