Open Menu

DIG Directs Officer To Combat Crime Efficiently

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM

DIG directs officer to combat crime efficiently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Syed Ali Raza, on Thursday held an important meeting with rural zone police officers.

According to police spokesperson, the meeting was attended by SP Rural zone, SDPOs, SHOs, and crime control police teams.

During the meeting, DIG Islamabad reviewed the performance of all police officials in detail and issued a show cause notice on poor performance.

On this occasion, while issuing directions to the officers, Syed Ali Raza said that in the upcoming meeting, the performance of all the officers will be reviewed and there will be no compromise on the addition of crimes, he added.

During the meeting, DIG Islamabad issued directions to police officials, crime control teams to prevent incidents of robbery, dacoity, and theft, the spokesperson added.

He said under the supervision of the SHOs, these teams will work to arrest absconders, proclaimed offenders, target offenders, and other criminals.

The teams will also take effective action to prevent incidents of robbery, dacoity, and theft, he added.

He said that the progress of the crime control teams will be reviewed daily.

All police officers are expected to be more effective in combating criminal elements, he added.

The DIG further mentioned that police officers who perform effectively well will be commended, while those showing negligence or poor performance will face departmental action, he said.

The protection of citizens' lives and property is the top priority of the Islamabad Police, and any form of negligence and incompetence will not be tolerated, Syed Ali Raza said.

APP/rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Poor Robbery Progress Criminals All Top

Recent Stories

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

3 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

6 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

6 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

7 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

7 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan