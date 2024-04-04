Open Menu

DIG Directs Robust Security Arrangements For Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds And Lailat-ul-Qadr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DIG directs robust security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, on the occasion of Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr, directed all SSPs of the Hyderabad range to ensure strict security arrangements in accordance with the current situation of the country and to arrange additional police deployment at important mosques, imambargahs and congregation halls in their respective districts. He also instructed to make robust arrangements for strict surveillance of all important areas and routes, both internal and external, and to deploy specialized teams for this purpose.

The DIG Hyderabad issued directives to not only enhance security at the police station level to deal with any untoward incidents and maintain peace and security but also to strengthen overall security measures including random snap checking, mobile and motorcycle patrols and advance intelligence collection, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

He emphasized the need to ensure the security of rallies related to Youm-ul-Quds by maintaining contact with the organizers and ensuring the security and timely start and end of these rallies. Additionally, establishment of consistent contacts were also directed with all religious scholars. He directed that control rooms equipped with all facilities should be set up in districts for real-time information on rallies, meetings and events related to Jummat-ul-Wida and "Youm-ul-Quds”.

The DIG also emphasized to strengthen security arrangements for the gatherings of the 27th night of Taraweeh prayers in connection with “khatam-ul-Qur’an mahafil” in the range.

