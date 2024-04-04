- Home
- Pakistan
- DIG directs robust security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr
DIG Directs Robust Security Arrangements For Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds And Lailat-ul-Qadr
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, on the occasion of Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr, directed all SSPs of the Hyderabad range to ensure strict security arrangements in accordance with the current situation of the country and to arrange additional police deployment at important mosques, imambargahs and congregation halls in their respective districts. He also instructed to make robust arrangements for strict surveillance of all important areas and routes, both internal and external, and to deploy specialized teams for this purpose.
The DIG Hyderabad issued directives to not only enhance security at the police station level to deal with any untoward incidents and maintain peace and security but also to strengthen overall security measures including random snap checking, mobile and motorcycle patrols and advance intelligence collection, the police spokesman said on Thursday.
He emphasized the need to ensure the security of rallies related to Youm-ul-Quds by maintaining contact with the organizers and ensuring the security and timely start and end of these rallies. Additionally, establishment of consistent contacts were also directed with all religious scholars. He directed that control rooms equipped with all facilities should be set up in districts for real-time information on rallies, meetings and events related to Jummat-ul-Wida and "Youm-ul-Quds”.
The DIG also emphasized to strengthen security arrangements for the gatherings of the 27th night of Taraweeh prayers in connection with “khatam-ul-Qur’an mahafil” in the range.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Khan Municipal Corporation gets Rs 210m to pay salaries to employees ahead of Eid: MPA Pitafi1 minute ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly inaugurates plantation drive1 minute ago
-
Former CEO FESCO Bashir Ahmed retires2 minutes ago
-
ZAB murder was dark chapter of the history: Khuhro2 minutes ago
-
Women peasant literacy centre inaugurated in Matiari2 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,293 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Provision of free teaching books among priorities of govt: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary agree to foster trade, cultural collaboration2 minutes ago
-
NEPRA imposes Rs 50 mln fine on DISCOs for over load-shedding2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University, COMSTECH ink agreement to offer fellowship to Yemen researchers12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on drug free Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
Entire nation paying homage to Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto: Ghazala Gola12 minutes ago