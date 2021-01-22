UrduPoint.com
DIG Directs Senior Officers To Facilitate Their Subordinates

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:20 PM

DIG directs senior officers to facilitate their subordinates

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi Mastoi on Friday said that police is performing splendidly to maintain peace and law and order in the region in limited resources and untoward circumstances.

Speaking in an open forum at his office, the DIG Sukkir said that a very unique and close relation exists between a force and its commander and being commander of the police we will upgrade the moral of Jawans.

He directed senior police officers to facilitate their subordinate with their experiments, skills and professional capabilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

