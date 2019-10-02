UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Directs SP's To Ensure Registration, Rout Permit Of Vehicles

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:16 PM

DIG directs SP's to ensure registration, rout permit of Vehicles

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police directed SSP Muzaffarabad Yaseen Baigh, SP Neelum and SP Jehlum Valley districts to take action against unregistered and unauthorized vehicles running without rout permit

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police directed SSP Muzaffarabad Yaseen Baigh, SP Neelum and SP Jehlum Valley districts to take action against unregistered and unauthorized vehicles running without rout permit.

The action was taken on the directives of Secretary Transport Authority AJK Bashir Ahmed Chaudhry.

In a letter the DIG directed the SSP, SP's concerned districts that from different cities of Azad Kashmir, the Rent a Car Service owners are running their vehicles including Carry Van. Taxi and other luxury vehicles without formal registration and route permit from Registration Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authority.

He described that private vehicle owners use their vehicles on commercial bases without route permit beside, number of private vehicle owners, even many government servants themselves run their private vehicles through a Rent a Car Service without insurance in private colleges and schools for pick and drop service which is unlawful.

Deputy Inspector General adding that incidents of road misshapes took place by many Rent a car vehicles which perish the lives of many people as a routine that cause difficulty to Traffic police and the concerned departments to ensure the compensation to the bereaved families due to non insurance and registration issues of the vehicles.

He said the Rent a Car Service inflict loss of millions of rupees to the government exchequer and he directed all the Superintend of police officers of the concerned district to ensure the registration of Rent a Car Service providers and rout permit system at any cost.

Related Topics

Police Rent Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Traffic Van Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Bowlers dominate on the second day of National U19 ..

52 minutes ago

MoHAP announces availability of seasonal influenza ..

2 hours ago

Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine po ..

2 hours ago

KPK Speaker calls on Sindh Governor

5 minutes ago

MS civil hospital refers matter of negligence duri ..

5 minutes ago

National Assembly body expresses concern for allot ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.