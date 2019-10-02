(@imziishan)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police directed SSP Muzaffarabad Yaseen Baigh, SP Neelum and SP Jehlum Valley districts to take action against unregistered and unauthorized vehicles running without rout permit.

The action was taken on the directives of Secretary Transport Authority AJK Bashir Ahmed Chaudhry.

In a letter the DIG directed the SSP, SP's concerned districts that from different cities of Azad Kashmir, the Rent a Car Service owners are running their vehicles including Carry Van. Taxi and other luxury vehicles without formal registration and route permit from Registration Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authority.

He described that private vehicle owners use their vehicles on commercial bases without route permit beside, number of private vehicle owners, even many government servants themselves run their private vehicles through a Rent a Car Service without insurance in private colleges and schools for pick and drop service which is unlawful.

Deputy Inspector General adding that incidents of road misshapes took place by many Rent a car vehicles which perish the lives of many people as a routine that cause difficulty to Traffic police and the concerned departments to ensure the compensation to the bereaved families due to non insurance and registration issues of the vehicles.

He said the Rent a Car Service inflict loss of millions of rupees to the government exchequer and he directed all the Superintend of police officers of the concerned district to ensure the registration of Rent a Car Service providers and rout permit system at any cost.