UrduPoint.com

DIG Directs SSP Sukkur To Take Effective Steps To Control Crime

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 09:48 PM

DIG directs SSP Sukkur to take effective steps to control crime

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Sukkur Range, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Saturday directed the SSP Sukkur to take further effective steps to control crime and better security in the city and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Sukkur Range, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Saturday directed the SSP Sukkur to take further effective steps to control crime and better security in the city and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

The DIGP said that foolproof security arrangements should be made to ensure the safety of citizens in public places, strict surveillance and patrolling should be done to ensure effective policing and a special crackdown against suspicious elements.

He also directed the Sukkur police to improve the 'information and coordination system' among various police wings as well as police stations so as to effectively combat criminal elements.

He directed all the officers to make checking effective at the entry and exit points of the city to maintain law and order, surveillance and monitoring should be ensured with CCTV cameras to make the security of the city more effective.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Sukkur Criminals All

Recent Stories

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan revi ..

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews security arrangements

7 minutes ago
 Around 90,000 quacks playing with human lives in P ..

Around 90,000 quacks playing with human lives in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Health ..

7 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO reviews ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO reviews cleanliness situation in diff ..

5 minutes ago
 Italy to Provide Ukraine With Aid Agreed Within NA ..

Italy to Provide Ukraine With Aid Agreed Within NATO, EU - Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan has huge potential of dairy farming: mini ..

Pakistan has huge potential of dairy farming: minister

5 minutes ago
 Putin Awards Order of Courage to Russian War Corre ..

Putin Awards Order of Courage to Russian War Correspondent Injured in Soledar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.