DIG directs SSP Sukkur to take effective steps to control crime

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Sukkur Range, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Saturday directed the SSP Sukkur to take further effective steps to control crime and better security in the city and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

The DIGP said that foolproof security arrangements should be made to ensure the safety of citizens in public places, strict surveillance and patrolling should be done to ensure effective policing and a special crackdown against suspicious elements.

He also directed the Sukkur police to improve the 'information and coordination system' among various police wings as well as police stations so as to effectively combat criminal elements.

He directed all the officers to make checking effective at the entry and exit points of the city to maintain law and order, surveillance and monitoring should be ensured with CCTV cameras to make the security of the city more effective.