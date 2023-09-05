DIG directs SSPs of Hyderabad Range to beef up Chehlum security

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Syed Peer Muhammad Shah has directed all the SSPs of 9 districts in Hyderabad range to make fool-proof security arrangements for the processions of Chehlum which will be taken out on September 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Syed Peer Muhammad Shah has directed all the SSPs of 9 districts in Hyderabad range to make fool-proof security arrangements for the processions of Chehlum which will be taken out on September 6.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the SSPs had been directed to ensure proper police deployment and installation of CCTV cameras at all the routes of the mourning processions.

The DIG asked the SSPs to set up control rooms in their respective districts and connect them with the control room in his office.

He said the SSPs should personally supervise the security arrangements.

The DIR directed his subordinates to conduct combing operations, snap checkings, and manning of the entry and exit points of the district as additional security measures.