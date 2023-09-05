Open Menu

DIG Directs SSPs Of Hyderabad Range To Beef Up Chehlum Security

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 07:30 PM

DIG directs SSPs of Hyderabad Range to beef up Chehlum security

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Syed Peer Muhammad Shah has directed all the SSPs of 9 districts in Hyderabad range to make fool-proof security arrangements for the processions of Chehlum which will be taken out on September 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Syed Peer Muhammad Shah has directed all the SSPs of 9 districts in Hyderabad range to make fool-proof security arrangements for the processions of Chehlum which will be taken out on September 6.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the SSPs had been directed to ensure proper police deployment and installation of CCTV cameras at all the routes of the mourning processions.

The DIG asked the SSPs to set up control rooms in their respective districts and connect them with the control room in his office.

He said the SSPs should personally supervise the security arrangements.

The DIR directed his subordinates to conduct combing operations, snap checkings, and manning of the entry and exit points of the district as additional security measures.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Dir September All

Recent Stories

LESCO SDO removed on charges of over-billing

LESCO SDO removed on charges of over-billing

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspection ..

Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspections at school canteens to ensure ..

17 minutes ago
 Police recover five-year-old girl after court's in ..

Police recover five-year-old girl after court's intervention

15 minutes ago
 International Youth Day observed

International Youth Day observed

15 minutes ago
 DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen ..

DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen of Nawabshah

15 minutes ago
 CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at ..

CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at dumping points

15 minutes ago
Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate resolve to strengthen ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation

6 minutes ago
 Solar system installed at 20 schools,11 health cen ..

Solar system installed at 20 schools,11 health centres in Nawabshah

6 minutes ago
 Secretary Power Division chairs meeting to control ..

Secretary Power Division chairs meeting to control electricity theft

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic proj ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic projects to develop infrastructure ..

32 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali for e ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali for equipping youth with strong fou ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan