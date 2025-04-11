DIG Directs SSPs To Act Against Organized Crimes, Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 10:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Deputy Inspector General of Hyderabad Police Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the 9 SSPs in the Range to take unwavering action against organized crimes and drug trafficking.
Chairing a meeting at his office here on Friday he told the SSPs not to take any pressure while bringing the outlaws to the book.
He directed them to take indiscriminate action against the absconding and proclaimed offenders.During the meeting all the SSP's separately gave detailed briefing to the DIG about the state of law and order in their respective districts.
The DIG said the police should respect the law-abiding citizens and that they should immediately respond to their complaints.
He underlined the need of projecting a soft image of the cops for the citizens while instilling fear of the police force in the criminals.
