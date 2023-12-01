Open Menu

DIG Directs SSPs To Beef Up Security For Culture Day Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 09:35 PM

DIG directs SSPs to beef up security for culture day celebrations

The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo Friday directed the SSPs in all nine districts of Hyderabad police Range to beef up security during the celebration of the culture day in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo Friday directed the SSPs in all nine districts of Hyderabad police Range to beef up security during the celebration of the culture day in Sindh.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that special security arrangements should be made at the places where the people converge to mark the day including the educational institutions, press clubs, and important roads and intersections.

He asked the SSPs to increase police patrolling as well as to make deployments at important places.

The DIG also directed the SSPs to set up control rooms in their respective districts.

He said the police should also regulate traffic and take action against all traffic violations.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Traffic Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

Photo exhibition to mark Pakistan-Netherland relat ..

Photo exhibition to mark Pakistan-Netherland relations anniversary inaugurated

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup

Pakistan squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup

4 minutes ago
 Mayor takes up issue of unpaid salaries, pensions ..

Mayor takes up issue of unpaid salaries, pensions of HDA's staff with LG Ministe ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hails bil ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hails bilateral relations with Netherla ..

4 minutes ago
 CPO condoles over family killing in Dijkot

CPO condoles over family killing in Dijkot

4 minutes ago
 2950 criminals arrested during Nov

2950 criminals arrested during Nov

28 minutes ago
Stocks mixed tracking cooler inflation, weak growt ..

Stocks mixed tracking cooler inflation, weak growth

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visit ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visits Pakistan Pavilion at COP 28 ..

28 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikh ..

PCB appoints Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar as consultants

30 minutes ago
 Punjab launches historic prison health initiative ..

Punjab launches historic prison health initiative screening 52,000 inmates for A ..

28 minutes ago
 PM Youth Sill training program kicks off in Baloch ..

PM Youth Sill training program kicks off in Balochistan

28 minutes ago
 Free glucometer distributed among diabetic patient ..

Free glucometer distributed among diabetic patients at MTH

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan