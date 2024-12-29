Open Menu

DIG Directs SSPs To Beef Up Security For New Year Night

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM

DIG directs SSPs to beef up security for new year night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The DIG Hyderabad Range Police Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the SSP's in the Range to ensure safe security measures on the new year night by stopping the people from indulging in aerial firing, one-wheeling on motorbikes and creating ruckus.

The DIG's spokesman informed here on Sunday that the SSPs were also directed to provide optimal security to the Churches where the Christian community would organize prayers on the new year night.

The DIG asked the SSPs to also make security arrangements for national and international franchises, restaurants, important public and private buildings besides providing security to the foreign nationals.

He told the SSPs to direct the DSPs and SHOs in their respective districts to conduct patrolling on the roads and streets in their jurisdictions by leading the police teams themselves.

The DIG said young people remove silencers from their motorbikes and roam around the streets in the cities while fireworks were also carried out in many parts of the cities.He directed the SSPs to strictly stop those practices in addition to controlling the sale of liquour and narcotics.Dharejo also appealed to the citizens to avoid participating in any form of illegal activities.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Firing Police Young Sale Hyderabad Sunday Christian All From

Recent Stories

Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Program ..

Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE

7 minutes ago
 Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

52 minutes ago
 179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Kore ..

179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

1 hour ago
 Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

2 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

2 hours ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

3 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

3 hours ago
 Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan