DIG Directs SSPs To Beef Up Security For New Year Night
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The DIG Hyderabad Range Police Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the SSP's in the Range to ensure safe security measures on the new year night by stopping the people from indulging in aerial firing, one-wheeling on motorbikes and creating ruckus.
The DIG's spokesman informed here on Sunday that the SSPs were also directed to provide optimal security to the Churches where the Christian community would organize prayers on the new year night.
The DIG asked the SSPs to also make security arrangements for national and international franchises, restaurants, important public and private buildings besides providing security to the foreign nationals.
He told the SSPs to direct the DSPs and SHOs in their respective districts to conduct patrolling on the roads and streets in their jurisdictions by leading the police teams themselves.
The DIG said young people remove silencers from their motorbikes and roam around the streets in the cities while fireworks were also carried out in many parts of the cities.He directed the SSPs to strictly stop those practices in addition to controlling the sale of liquour and narcotics.Dharejo also appealed to the citizens to avoid participating in any form of illegal activities.
