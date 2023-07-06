Open Menu

DIG Directs SSPs To Ensure Fool Proof Security Arrangements In Prevailing Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 07:54 PM

DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arrangements in prevailing situation

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Muhammad Younis Chandio has directed all SSPs on Thursday to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the wake of protests against the desecration incident of the Holy Quran in Sweden

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Muhammad Younis Chandio has directed all SSPs on Thursday to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the wake of protests against the desecration incident of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

According to the spokesman of police, the DIG directed to ensure assigning additional contingents of police at big mosques, Imambargahs, Jamait Khanas, minorities worship places and residential colonies besides ensuring adequate arrangements at all chowks, entry and exit points.

He also issued directives to make advanced intelligence collection matters more effective by carrying out random snap checking, patrolling of mobile and motorcycle patrolling to avoid any untoward incident and ensure maintaining law and order situation.

He also directed to assign police personnel attired in plain dress and keep vigilance on extremists and anti-social elements.

The DIG also urged to set up control rooms for communicating round the clock information and to educate police personnel about the significance and sensitivity of control rooms. He also directed to remain in contact with the ulemas belonging to all sects and maintain interfaith harmony during peaceful protests and demonstrations, Jashn-e-Eid Ghadeer and Martyrdom day of Hazrat Usman Ghani.

He directed all SSPs to take their subordinates on board till further orders and also continue the surprise checking process from time to time.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Mobile Hyderabad Sweden Usman Ghani All From

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq advises PID to devis ..

6 minutes ago
 UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation fo ..

UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation for increasing agri productivity ..

6 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry urges Oversea ..

9 minutes ago
 SAU offers technical support to create investment ..

SAU offers technical support to create investment opportunities for GCC countri ..

9 minutes ago
 3-day Gandhara Symposium to start on July 11

3-day Gandhara Symposium to start on July 11

9 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Down 7% in May as Imports Hit 21- ..

US Trade Deficit Down 7% in May as Imports Hit 21-Month Low - Commerce Dept.

9 minutes ago
Real Madrid signs young Turkey midfielder Arda Gü ..

Real Madrid signs young Turkey midfielder Arda Güler

14 minutes ago
 Lawmakers strongly condemn desecration of Holy Qur ..

Lawmakers strongly condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

9 minutes ago
 NEC adopts executive regulations of 2023 FNC elect ..

NEC adopts executive regulations of 2023 FNC elections

14 minutes ago
 PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by H ..

PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by Hajj pilgrims

20 minutes ago
 Canada, Portugal Sign Memorandum of Understanding ..

Canada, Portugal Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Wildfire Assistance

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP2 ..

Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP28, says Sherry Rehman

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan