DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arrangements in prevailing situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Muhammad Younis Chandio has directed all SSPs on Thursday to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the wake of protests against the desecration incident of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

According to the spokesman of police, the DIG directed to ensure assigning additional contingents of police at big mosques, Imambargahs, Jamait Khanas, minorities worship places and residential colonies besides ensuring adequate arrangements at all chowks, entry and exit points.

He also issued directives to make advanced intelligence collection matters more effective by carrying out random snap checking, patrolling of mobile and motorcycle patrolling to avoid any untoward incident and ensure maintaining law and order situation.

He also directed to assign police personnel attired in plain dress and keep vigilance on extremists and anti-social elements.

The DIG also urged to set up control rooms for communicating round the clock information and to educate police personnel about the significance and sensitivity of control rooms. He also directed to remain in contact with the ulemas belonging to all sects and maintain interfaith harmony during peaceful protests and demonstrations, Jashn-e-Eid Ghadeer and Martyrdom day of Hazrat Usman Ghani.

He directed all SSPs to take their subordinates on board till further orders and also continue the surprise checking process from time to time.