DIG directs SSPs to ensure proper security during Holi festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Inspector General of Hyderabad Police Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the SSPs in as many districts in the Range to ensure security arrangements for the upcoming Holi festival of Hindu community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Hyderabad Police Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the SSPs in as many districts in the Range to ensure security arrangements for the upcoming Holi festival of Hindu community.

In a statement issued here on Friday the DIG's spokesman said the 3-day festival was starting from March 24 for which stringent arrangements were being worked out.

According to him, police would be deployed at the temples, residential colonies and educational institutions where the festival would be celebrated.

He told that the DIG had directed the SSPs to set up control rooms in their respective districts to monitor the security.

APP/zmb/