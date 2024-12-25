DIG Directs SSPs To Ensure Strict Security Measures On Chiristmas, New Year Event
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio has issued orders to all SSPs of the range to tighten security in their respective districts during the religious festivals of Christmas and New Year programs of the Christian community.
DIG has directed all SSPs, SDPOs, SHOs of the range to keep the security on high alert keeping in mind the Christmas and upcoming New Year programs. DIG also directed to maintain the security of places of worship and entertainment of the Christian community more strict and foolproof.
DIG instructed that a close watch should be kept on suspicious persons, hotels, railway stations, bus stops and public places should be monitored vigorously.
He said in this regard that, all resources should be utilized around churches and places of worship of the Christian community. DIG ordered that patrolling should be increased so that the Christian community could perform their religious rituals fully.
DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Parvez Ahmad Chandio appealed General Public that on the occasion of New Year, aerial firing should be avoided as it is an illegal crime and strict legal action would be taken against violators.
