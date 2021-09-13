UrduPoint.com

DIG Directs SSPs To Hold Surprise Visits Of Police Stations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:07 PM

DIG directs SSPs to hold surprise visits of police stations

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, Fida Hussain Mastoi has directed senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to hold surprise visits of police stations to improve their performance and redress grievances of the complainants

He directed the SSPs of Khairpur, Ghotki and Sukkur to check performance of their relevant policestations and timely disposal of the applications. DIG said illegal detention, abuse of powersand misbehaviour with citizens would not be tolerated at any cost.

