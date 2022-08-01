DIG directs SSPs to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Syed Peer Muhammad Shah Monday directed all the SSPs of 9 districts in Hyderabad range to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Syed Peer Muhammad Shah Monday directed all the SSPs of 9 districts in Hyderabad range to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram.

The police spokesman informed here that the SSPs had been directed to ensure proper police deployment and installation of the CCTV cameras at all the places of majalis and routes of the mourning processions.

The DIG asked the SSPs to set up control rooms in their respective districts and connect them with the control room in his office.

He said the SSPs should personally supervise the security arrangements.