UrduPoint.com

DIG Directs SSPs To Make Proper Arrangements On Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

DIG directs SSPs to make proper arrangements on Pakistan Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has directed all the 9 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) in Hyderabad Police Range to make proper arrangements on the occasion of Pakistan Day which will be celebrated on March 23.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the DIG had asked the SSPs to make foolproof security arrangements in view of the incidents of terrorism.

According to him, the DIG sought police deployment at all the prominent locations, celebratory events and rallies, railway stations, bus terminals, important government buildings, and commercial areas.

The DIG also asked the police officers to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Police Pakistan Day Traffic Hyderabad March Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed by Dubai Sports Council for s ..

34 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relati ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relations, latest regional developme ..

49 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches 1 Billion Meals Endow ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign to provide susta ..

1 hour ago
 24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chambe ..

24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Trade Mi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives President of Syria

UAE President receives President of Syria

2 hours ago
 SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustain ..

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.