DIG directs SSPs to make proper arrangements on Pakistan Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has directed all the 9 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) in Hyderabad Police Range to make proper arrangements on the occasion of Pakistan Day which will be celebrated on March 23.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the DIG had asked the SSPs to make foolproof security arrangements in view of the incidents of terrorism.

According to him, the DIG sought police deployment at all the prominent locations, celebratory events and rallies, railway stations, bus terminals, important government buildings, and commercial areas.

The DIG also asked the police officers to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.