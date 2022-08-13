(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad has issued directives to all Senior Superintendents Police of the SBA Division to prepare a security plan comprising extra ordinary safety arrangements to ensure the safety of life and property of the general public at all cost.

In his order DIG said that security steps be ensured at places where Independence celebrations are held, which include schools, colleges, universities, press clubs or other such sites.

DIG insisted on tight security arrangements, snap checking and picketing around and in the vicinity of all such places. He also stressed police deployments at prominent places and sensitivity of the duty.

DIG ordered the setting up of police pickets at important roundabouts, city entry and exit routes, mobile and motorcycle patrolling at railway stations, bus terminals, government and privateproperties, thickly populated areas and other important sites withadditional contingent.