DIG directs SSPs to provide protocol to funerals of policemen, civilian martyred in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :DIG Peer Muhammad Shah has directed all the SSPs of the 9 districts in the Hyderabad Police Range to provide a protocol for the funerals of all the policemen and civilians who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Karachi the other day.

The police spokesman informed that the DIG had conveyed to the SSPs that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had given directions in that regard.

He added that one of the dead bodies would be transported to Faisalabad in Punjab and the other to Larkana, Sindh.