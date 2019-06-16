DIG directs to accelerate crackdown against criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan on Sunday directed SP Dolphin Squad Bilal Zafar to accelerate a crackdown against criminals.

SP Dolphins Squad Bilal Zafar while giving details of weekly performance of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) said the both wings checked 92 vehicles, more than 96,000 motorcycles and 61,000 people, whereas 21 bikes were impounded due to incomplete documents.

The Dolphin and PRU recovered eight motorcycles, three cell phones, 14 pistols, a rifle, nine magazine, narcotics, including hashish and liquor, from the accused, involved in henious crimes.

To promote community policing, the Dolphin and PRU helped 60 people on roads in the city while they also responsed to 661 calls received at helpline 15.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested nine accused for doing one-wheelie, four for aerial firing and five others for kite-flying.