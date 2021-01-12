DIG directs to accelerate investigation of high profile cases

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirpurkhas range Zulfiqar Ali Laarik has directed to accelerate investigation of all high profile cases in stipulated time

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirpurkhas range Zulfiqar Ali Laarik has directed to accelerate investigation of all high profile cases in stipulated time.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Tuesday .

Among others SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SSP Umerkot Shahjahan Khan and all DSPs of range attended the meeting.Matters related to over all law and order situation ,by-election in PS-52 umerkot and other key issues were discussed in the meeting.

DIG Mirpurkhas was also briefed about law and order situation in all three districts of the division.

DIG instructed to carry out rapid action regarding elimination of social evils and register FIRs regarding complaints of people without any delay.

DIG expressing his concern over increasing suicide attempts DIG asked relevant officers to create awareness campaign for discouraging such incidents in future.

DIG ordered the setting up a special desk for the safety of minorities and resolving problems faced by them.

Later, SSP Umerkot briefed DIG Larik about conducting by-polls in PS-52 Umerkot and security arrangements ensured for the poling process. DIG directed to ensure complete implementation over code of conduct formulated by the election commission of Pakistan and ensure security arrangements during by-polls.