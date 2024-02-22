DIG directs to enhance security measures during Shab-e-Barat celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razaque Dharejo has issued directives to intensify security measures in Hyderabad Range on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, aiming to ensure the safety of citizen’s lives, property and dignity.

He has also directed to prevent aerial firing and one-wheeling, including buying and selling of firecrackers, and to take strong action against the elements involved in it.

According to a spokesperson, DIG Hyderabad has instructed the establishment of temporary police pickets at mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines and main graveyards. Additionally, he directed that police officers and personnel dressed in plain clothes will be deployed to ensure effective security for worshippers and visitors to graveyards and shrines on this sacred night.

All SSPs were also directed to ensure the effective deployment of additional police personnel on internal and external routes of their respective districts, densely populated areas, shopping centers, major mosques and Imam Bargahs, graveyards, shrines, religious congregations, national and international restaurants and public points. Moreover, effective police picketing, patrolling and snap checking should be enhanced.

He also directed all SSPs to establish control rooms in their respective offices.

Moreover, effective monitoring of traffic flow and supervision of parking lots have been ordered to ensure smooth traffic movement. Parents have been urged to keep a close watch on their children and warn them to refrain from fireworks, riding motorcycles without silencers and dangerous one-wheeling.