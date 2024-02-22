Open Menu

DIG Directs To Enhance Security Measures During Shab-e-Barat Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DIG directs to enhance security measures during Shab-e-Barat celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razaque Dharejo has issued directives to intensify security measures in Hyderabad Range on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, aiming to ensure the safety of citizen’s lives, property and dignity.

He has also directed to prevent aerial firing and one-wheeling, including buying and selling of firecrackers, and to take strong action against the elements involved in it.

According to a spokesperson, DIG Hyderabad has instructed the establishment of temporary police pickets at mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines and main graveyards. Additionally, he directed that police officers and personnel dressed in plain clothes will be deployed to ensure effective security for worshippers and visitors to graveyards and shrines on this sacred night.

All SSPs were also directed to ensure the effective deployment of additional police personnel on internal and external routes of their respective districts, densely populated areas, shopping centers, major mosques and Imam Bargahs, graveyards, shrines, religious congregations, national and international restaurants and public points. Moreover, effective police picketing, patrolling and snap checking should be enhanced.

He also directed all SSPs to establish control rooms in their respective offices.

Moreover, effective monitoring of traffic flow and supervision of parking lots have been ordered to ensure smooth traffic movement. Parents have been urged to keep a close watch on their children and warn them to refrain from fireworks, riding motorcycles without silencers and dangerous one-wheeling.

Related Topics

Firing Police Traffic Hyderabad All From

Recent Stories

Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan

54 minutes ago
 Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Di ..

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..

1 hour ago
 Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI a ..

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

4 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

17 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan