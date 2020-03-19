UrduPoint.com
DIG Directs To Establish Roundabouts At Interchanges

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Thursday visited Hazara motorway interchanges in Abbottabad city and other places to review the traffic and security situation.

According to details, the DIG Hazara along with District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal and other police officers during the visit of Hazara Motorway and police post, directed the staff to perform their duties with zeal.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman also ordered SP traffic warden Abbottabad to establish roundabouts at Havelian and Mangal motorway interchanges to avoid traffic accidents in these areas.

On the occasion, the DIG also directed DPO Abbottabad and SP Traffic Warden to start drive against illegal bus stands, illegal parking and encroachers with the cooperation of department concerned, also check the route permit of the public transport on various routes of the district.

DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman also ordered SP Traffic Warden Muhammad Tariq Mamood to review the security of the parking areas of different departments for the improvement of the traffic flow of the city.

The new DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman assured the journalist community and civil society of Abbottabad for the resolve of traffic problems of the Hazar division and has started visiting all major roads and places personally.

