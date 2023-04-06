Close
DIG Directs To Make Fool Proof Security Arrangements On Martyrdom Day Of Hazrat Ali (R.A)

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Thursday directed all the SSPs of the region to make foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (R.A) in Sukkur region.

He directed that a special security plan be chalked out to provide security to the programmes, majalis, processions to be organized in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on 21st Ramazan.

He said that all possible measures including special deployment of police and surveillance of the route of the main procession and monitoring of the procession through the Command and Control Surveillance System should be ensured.

The DIG also directed the SSPs to make security arrangements at the mosques and Imambargahs where people are staying for "Aitkaf" during the last ten days of Ramazan.

He said that the system of snap checking and targeted actions should be enhanced to control the activities of criminals.

