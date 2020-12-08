UrduPoint.com
DIG Directs To Tighten Security Arrangements In COVID-19 Hotspots

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:38 PM

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan on Tuesday directed the police officers to evolve foolproof security arrangements at selected hotspot points pertaining to Covid-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan on Tuesday directed the police officers to evolve foolproof security arrangements at selected hotspot points pertaining to Covid-19.

He said that supervisory officers should finalize and monitor the security arrangements at Covid-19 hotspot points.

The DIG directed the officials to put in place logistics arrangements in coordination with district government and health authorities.

He directed the policemen, deployed at hotspot areas to behave with citizens in polite manners besides ensuring use of face masks, hand sanitizers and other precautionary measures.

He urged the residents of hotspot areas to stay at their homes and avoid unnecessary travelling, and said that security measures were taken to ensure protection of peoples' lives and health.

