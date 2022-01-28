DIG dismisses Inspector from service

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 11:08 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Hyderabad Police Peer Muhammad Shah Friday dismissed Inspector Muhammad Yousuf Abro from service.

The police spokesman informed here that Abro was dismissed after an inquiry report established misuse of authority by to serve his personal interests at work.

He said the inquiry was conducted by SP Complaints Redressal Cell.

He said the DIG issued show cause notice to the inspector who also submitted his reply.

However, he added, the reply was not found satisfactory on which the DIG issued the termination notice.

