DIG Distributes Appreciation Certificates Among Cops
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The DIG Hyderabad Police Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo distributed appreciation certificates among the police officers at a ceremony here on Friday.
According to police spokesman, SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar was given the certificate of the best police commander in the entire range consisting of 9 districts.
The DIG also gave appreciation certificates to several SHOs of Hyderabad district besides giving an award to In Charge DIB Hyderabad Akbar Loond.
Briefly speaking on the occasion, the DIG said the performance on SSP Hyderabad with regard to crime fighting and action against the drug peddlers had remained far better than other SSPs.
