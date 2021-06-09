UrduPoint.com
DIG Distributes Cash Prizes, Commendation Certificates Among Investigation Officers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:13 PM

Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Irfan Ali Baloch was accorded a esteemed program in honour of Range office

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Irfan Ali Baloch was accorded a esteemed program in honour of Range office.

Successful investigation officers were awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates.

Speaking on the occasion DIG announced that the police officials involved in successful investigation would also be awarded next time.

Later a weekly Orderly Room was organized during which the DIG heard the issues and grievances of police officers, jawans and ordered to resolve the issues.

