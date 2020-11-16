UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Distributes Cheques Among 20 Widows Of Police Officers, Jawans

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

DIG distributes cheques among 20 widows of police officers, jawans

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Police Welfare Committee was held at the office of Deputy Inspector General Police, DIG Police Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh chaired the meeting.

DIG handed over cheques totaling Rs.

one million to 20 widows of police officers and jawans belonging to District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and District Naushehro Feroze who had recently expired. Apart from that DIG also handed over cheques of total amounting Rs. 977140/- under the head of retirement grant/fund to 37 retired employees of the police department.

Deputy Inspector General Police also handed over cheques of amounting Rs 09 million to 17 daughters of martyred police personnel on account of expenses of dowry. The Police Welfare Committee handed over cheques of Rs. 2877140/

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Sanghar From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes MBZUH&#039;s Board o ..

15 minutes ago

‘TBHF’ supports educational project for 65,000 ..

15 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Customs Centre carries out 1.8 million t ..

15 minutes ago

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

1 hour ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.