DIG distributes cheques among 20 widows of police officers, jawans

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Police Welfare Committee was held at the office of Deputy Inspector General Police, DIG Police Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh chaired the meeting.

DIG handed over cheques totaling Rs.

one million to 20 widows of police officers and jawans belonging to District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and District Naushehro Feroze who had recently expired. Apart from that DIG also handed over cheques of total amounting Rs. 977140/- under the head of retirement grant/fund to 37 retired employees of the police department.

Deputy Inspector General Police also handed over cheques of amounting Rs 09 million to 17 daughters of martyred police personnel on account of expenses of dowry. The Police Welfare Committee handed over cheques of Rs. 2877140/